Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the military and military-technical cooperation during a phone conversation with Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, news.am reports, citing TASS.

March 10, 2021, 18:50 Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Various aspects of the military and military-technical cooperation, the current situation in the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh in which Russian peacekeepers are performing their tasks, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the conversation,” the press release of the Russian Ministry of Defense reads.