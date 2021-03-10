Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the military and military-technical cooperation during a phone conversation with Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, news.am reports, citing TASS.

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Various aspects of the military and military-technical cooperation, the current situation in the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh in which Russian peacekeepers are performing their tasks, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the conversation,” the press release of the Russian Ministry of Defense reads.


     

Politics

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Azerbaijan

Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus, has visited Azerbaijan. Klaar announced this on his Twitter.

All news from section

Russia MFA: Moscow hopes for speedy settlement of situation in Armenia

The situation in Armenia is the internal affair of that country. Russia is interested in resolving the...

Spying allegations against UNICEF representative to Armenia are baseless, says UN spokesman

At Tuesday’s press briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, spokesman...

Presidency denies reports alleging Sarkissian secretly visited Azerbaijan

President Armen Sarkissian’s Office is denying media reports alleging that he secretly visited Azerbaijan...

Armenian authorities look into allegations of UNICEF Rep.’s espionage for Azerbaijan and UK

The prosecutor’s office says they don’t have any information about UNICEF Representative to Armenia...

Menendez collecting Senate signatures on letter asking President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, is collecting Senate...

Armenia removes Marianne Clark-Hattingh as UNICEF rep. citing uncooperativeness and failures

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the reasons behind suspending Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s...

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

All news from section

India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Brent oil price goes up

The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 15,000 hectares of arable land in Artsakh’s Martuni came under Azerbaijan control

After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Society

Arayik Harutyunyan receives head of Armenia's National Center for Professional Education Quality Assurance

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today received Director of the National Center for Professional Education Quality Assurance of Armenia Ruben Topchyan.

All news from section

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies temporarily halted in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen has been temporarily stopped due to the...

Artsakh President’s Office launches hotline

The Office of the Artsakh President has launched a hotline to make to respond more effectively to citizens'...

182 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 182 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Catholicos of All Armenians: May the Lord grant comfort to our mothers, sisters who passed through hardships of war

The role of a woman is irreplaceable in the strength of the family, in educating our children with Christian...

Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally

More than 300 mln people worldwide have already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, TASS...

Military

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the military and military-technical cooperation during a phone conversation with Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, news.am reports, citing TASS.

All news from section

Arayik Harutyunyan awarded a group of servicemen

On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the...

6 bodies of servicemen found in Martuni and Fizuli regions

Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found and removed another...

CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Tajikistan

The next meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers will...

We Take General Staff Chief’s Advice As Instruction. Armenia Army

The command staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia made a statement.

Prime Minister nominates Lt. General Artak Davtyan as new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nominated Lt. General Artak Davtyan to be the new Chief of the General...

Artsakh army officers extend support to Armenian army chief

As many as 124 officers of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army have extended their support to...

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Arayik Harutyunyan awarded a group of servicemen
Arayik Harutyunyan receives head of Armenia's National Center for Professional Education Quality Assurance
6 bodies of servicemen found in Martuni and Fizuli regions
Kremlin confident Turkey will realize Russia’s stance on Crimea is correct
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

All news from section

Cultual event entititled 'Through Art to Peace" held in Stepanakert Art Gallery

Golden Globes winners are announced

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

All news from section

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

Kremlin confident Turkey will realize Russia’s stance on Crimea is correct

All news from section

Greece aims to open to tourists from 14 May

Biden Sued by 12 States over Climate Executive Order

PACE President to Visit Russia on March 15-16

Most Read

month

week

day

Search