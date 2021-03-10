Arayik Harutyunyan awarded a group of servicemen

On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the N military unit headed by Vladimir Vartanov, a distinguished military figure, the Presidential Office informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan expressed deep condolences to the families of the military unit's servicemen, perished during the large-scale hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020.



The head of state noted the important role of the military unit during the war, in particular, in the defense of Karmir Shuka village of Martouni region of the Artsakh Republic, thanks to which the enemy did not manage to break through the frontline and carry out the pre-planned advance.



The President presented high state awards to those present for exceptional courage and bravery shown in the defense of the state border of the Republic of Artsakh.