Arayik Harutyunyan receives head of Armenia's National Center for Professional Education Quality Assurance

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today received Director of the National Center for Professional Education Quality Assurance of Armenia Ruben Topchyan.

March 10, 2021, 17:35

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting issues related to the development of the education sector in Artsakh, as well as accreditation of universities of Artsakh and the activities being carried out in this direction were discussed.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan was also present at the meeting.

Harutyunyan attached importance to cooperation with the National Center for Professional Education Quality Assurance and mentioned that the high level of education needs to become one of the major preconditions for the development of Artsakh, adding that the authorities will do everything possible to improve the quality of education in the republic.