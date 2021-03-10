Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found and removed another six bodies after search efforts conducted in the southwestern sector of Martuni region and Varanda (Fizuli) region.

March 10, 2021, 17:02 6 bodies of servicemen found in Martuni and Fizuli regions

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to preliminary data, all the bodies are bodies of servicemen, whose identities will be established after forensic medicine expert examination.