Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.
Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus, has visited Azerbaijan. Klaar announced this on his Twitter.
The situation in Armenia is the internal affair of that country. Russia is interested in resolving the...
At Tuesday’s press briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, spokesman...
President Armen Sarkissian’s Office is denying media reports alleging that he secretly visited Azerbaijan...
The prosecutor’s office says they don’t have any information about UNICEF Representative to Armenia...
US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, is collecting Senate...
The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the reasons behind suspending Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s...
India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...
World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.
The search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen has been temporarily stopped due to the...
The Office of the Artsakh President has launched a hotline to make to respond more effectively to citizens'...
As of Tuesday morning, 182 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
The role of a woman is irreplaceable in the strength of the family, in educating our children with Christian...
More than 300 mln people worldwide have already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, TASS...
Four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.
The next meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Dushanbe in May this year.
The command staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia made a statement.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nominated Lt. General Artak Davtyan to be the new Chief of the General...
As many as 124 officers of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army have extended their support to...
Due to fog and low visibility, the search operations for the bodies of fallen servicemen and for the...
Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found no casualties of the...
The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
