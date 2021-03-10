Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 625.91 (up by AMD 0.55), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 731.67 (up by AMD 1.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.11 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 435.49, AMD 29,031.13 and AMD 19,715.94, respectively.