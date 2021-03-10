Greece aims to open to tourists from 14 May, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis announced on Tuesday – although they will need to provide proof of full vaccination, Covid-19 antibodies, or a negative test to enter.

March 10, 2021, 16:30 Greece aims to open to tourists from 14 May

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at the International Tourism Fair ITB Berlin from the Athens Acropolis Museum, Theoharis said that the country was “more than optimistic” and “ready” to receive visitors, the Greek City Times reported.

“We’re updating last year’s health protocols to take into account the accumulated experience of the previous year. With these protocols in mind, we aspire to open by the 14th of May,” he said.

Tourism is a major income earner for Greece, which has led calls for the creation of an EU-wide Covid-19 vaccination certificate that will help restore safe travel that has been devastated by the pandemic.

A pilot programme for reopening tourism will start in the beginning of April with other highly vaccinated countries like Israel.

“Greece is ready with a complete protocol for summer 2021,” Theoharis added.

“Tourists will be welcome if before travel they are either vaccinated, or have antibodies, or test negative. All tourists will be subject to random testing.”

Moreover, the minister said that coronavirus-related extra costs, such as hospitalisation, will be covered by the Greek state, just like last year.