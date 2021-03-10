Russia MFA: Moscow hopes for speedy settlement of situation in Armenia

The situation in Armenia is the internal affair of that country. Russia is interested in resolving the situation as soon as possible. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated this Wednesday, answering TASS's question, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We consider it an internal affair of Armenia. We do not interfere in these processes and do not side with anyone. We want the situation to be resolved as soon as possible, as it will benefit everyone," he said.

"Russia hopes that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will not escalate," Rudenko added.

"We hope it will not reach that," the diplomat said, answering the respective question.

A political crisis erupted in Armenia after Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the latter’s supreme command staff demanded—on February 25—the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. But Pashinyan viewed this as an attempt at a military coup and twice sent a petition to President Armen Sarkissian to dismiss the chief of the General Staff.