Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

March 10, 2021

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 2,398 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 20,979 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.