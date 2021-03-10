The command staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia made a statement.

March 10, 2021, 14:16 We Take General Staff Chief’s Advice As Instruction. Armenia Army

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “The leadership of the Armed Forces joins Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan’s message and affirms the previously made assessment regarding the existing state in the country. There is only one solution to the existing situation, and it is stated in the message,” the statement says, referring to Gasparyan’s call for the PM’s resignation and early elections.

“Solely capable individuals can assess the hardships faced and difficulties surmounted by each serviceman appointed to the senior military command staff positions..”

The top brass added that they accept Gasparyan’s call in his March 10 statement as an “assignment.”