Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Rik Daems will make a working visit to Moscow on March 15-16, according to a schedule on PACE’s website, TASS reports.

March 9, 2021, 17:22 PACE President to Visit Russia on March 15-16

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: PACE did not provide any details.

Russian Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky told TASS earlier that Daems, who had made a brief visit to Moscow in December 2020, planned to visit Russia again in the near future.