Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu are scheduled to meet in Doha on Wednesday, the Russian delegation declared, TASS reports.

March 9, 2021, 17:13 Lavrov, Cavusoglu to Meet in Doha on Mar. 10

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting will be held on the sidelines of Lavrov’s visits to Middle Eastern countries.