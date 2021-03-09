Pope Francis visits Armenian Orthodox church in Mosul during historic tour of Iraq

Pope Francis ended his historic tour of Iraq on Monday, departing by plane from Baghdad after visiting conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders and preaching peace and coexistence over war.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During his trip, the first ever papal visit to Iraq, Francis toured four cities, including Mosul, the former ISIS stronghold where vast areas still lie in ruins.