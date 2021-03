President Armen Sarkissian’s Office is denying media reports alleging that he secretly visited Azerbaijan on November 17th in 2020.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The presidency said that this information is “an explicit lie and disinformation.”

“The president hasn’t been in Baku neither on that day, nor on any other day,” the presidency said.