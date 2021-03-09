182 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 182 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 175,198 in the country,

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: 142 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 165,096.

The death toll reached 3,232 (7 deaths in the last 24 hours).

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 832.

As of March 9, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 6038.