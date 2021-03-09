Artsakhpress

Armenia removes Marianne Clark-Hattingh as UNICEF rep. citing uncooperativeness and failures

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the reasons behind suspending Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s duties as UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that the Armenian government made the decision to suspend Clark-Hattingh due to her “failures in implementing her mandate and uncooperative conduct.”

“UNICEF's Representative in Armenia Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s failures in the implementation of her mandate and her uncooperative conduct were problematic for the Armenian side, hence the Government of Armenia made a decision to suspend Clark-Hattingh’s tenure as UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia. The UN Resident Coordinator and representatives of UNICEF were notified on the decision,” Naghdalyan said.

A replacement for Clark-Hattingh is yet to be named. 


     

Netherlands recognizes all Armenian detainees in Azeri custody as PoWs – Ambassador

The Dutch government considers as PoWs all captive Armenians who are held by Azerbaijan, the Ambassador...

Congressman Pallone asks Biden Administration to address issue of Armenian captives and Azerbaijan’s gross violations

Congressman Frank Pallone says he personally spoke with US President Joe Biden’s Administration over...

Senator Bob Menendez calls on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide and work for release of POWs

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) – Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee – pressed the Biden...

PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken....

“Trilateral statement doesn’t mention establishment of a corridor” – Yerevan responds to Aliyev’s statements

The Armenian foreign ministry responded to Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev’s latest statement where he described...

Lithuania cultural figures call on Azerbaijan to speed up POWs’ return to Armenia

Famous Lithuanian film director and producer Kestutis Drazdauskas posted on his Facebook account a statement...

Brent oil price goes up

The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 15,000 hectares of arable land in Artsakh’s Martuni came under Azerbaijan control

After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Catholicos of All Armenians: May the Lord grant comfort to our mothers, sisters who passed through hardships of war

The role of a woman is irreplaceable in the strength of the family, in educating our children with Christian values and patriotic traditions. The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, noted this in his message addressed to Armenian women on International Women’s Day, news.am reports.

Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally

More than 300 mln people worldwide have already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, TASS...

Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

442 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

442 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases...

491 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 491 new cases of COVID-19 in the...

Facebook to lift ban on political advertising

Facebook (FB) said it plans to lift a moratorium on US political advertising this Thursday, ending a...

Artsakh emergency service: Search operations in south failed to yield results

Artsakh search and rescue teams did not find any remains of war casualties in the southern direction...

Artsakh army officers extend support to Armenian army chief

As many as 124 officers of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army have extended their support to Colonel General Onik Gasparyan, the chief of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Armenia, urging the political authorities to end the process of terminating his official authority.

Today's search for bodies of fallen soldiers and for the missing canceled

Due to fog and low visibility, the search operations for the bodies of fallen servicemen and for the...

Remains of two fallen soldiers handed over to Artsakh’s Service of Emergency Situations

Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found no casualties of the...

Russian peacekeepers continue to destroy explosives devices in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on...

Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan files lawsuit to be reinstated as first deputy chief of general staff

The former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan...

Armenia army general staff issues new statement

Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan will continue serving as the chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff...

Artsakh emergency service: Search for missing soldiers continue

Three search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations on Wednesday are carrying...

Department of State accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against US vaccines
Netherlands recognizes all Armenian detainees in Azeri custody as PoWs – Ambassador
Israel allows entry to foreigners in exceptional cases
Brent oil price goes up
France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

Cultual event entititled 'Through Art to Peace" held in Stepanakert Art Gallery

Golden Globes winners are announced

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Department of State accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against US vaccines

Israel allows entry to foreigners in exceptional cases

Biden extends US sanctions against Iran

Israel will Defend Itself if world Fails to Stall Iran’s Nuclear Plans: Benny Gantz

