The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the reasons behind suspending Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s duties as UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia.

March 9, 2021, 10:16 Armenia removes Marianne Clark-Hattingh as UNICEF rep. citing uncooperativeness and failures

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that the Armenian government made the decision to suspend Clark-Hattingh due to her “failures in implementing her mandate and uncooperative conduct.”

“UNICEF's Representative in Armenia Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s failures in the implementation of her mandate and her uncooperative conduct were problematic for the Armenian side, hence the Government of Armenia made a decision to suspend Clark-Hattingh’s tenure as UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia. The UN Resident Coordinator and representatives of UNICEF were notified on the decision,” Naghdalyan said.

A replacement for Clark-Hattingh is yet to be named.