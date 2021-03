The Office of the Artsakh President has launched a hotline to make to respond more effectively to citizens' questions, suggestions, requirements and complaints.

March 9, 2021, 09:10 Artsakh President’s Office launches hotline

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The hotline will provide services in Armenian, English, and Russian.

The hotline can be reached in Artsakh by dialing 119, whereas in Armenia and abroad, by dialing + 374-47-119-119.

Working hours of this hotline are Monday to Friday: 9am to 6pm.