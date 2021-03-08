Israel allows entry to foreigners in exceptional cases

Israel allows entry to foreign citizens in exceptional cases starting from March 8, subject to certain rules, which were published by the press service of the country's government, news.am reports, citing Prime.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Anyone wishing to fly to Israel must fill out a declaration form for passengers entering Israel within 24 hours before the departure of the flight, the press service said.

Foreign citizens wishing to enter Israel must obtain permission to enter the country, the report says.

After submitting the relevant papers and information, the passenger will receive either a permit or a refusal to enter the country.

Upon arrival in Israel, foreign citizens, as well as Israelis, will have to observe two-week isolation from which those who provide a certificate of vaccination received in Israel can be exempted. In addition, a prerequisite for boarding an aircraft is the presence of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, made within 72 hours before departure.