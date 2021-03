Due to fog and low visibility, the search operations for the bodies of fallen servicemen and for the missing in Artsakh’s southern part have been canceled, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In such cases, the work does not yield results. If the weather permits, the search will resume tomorrow.