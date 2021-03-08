Catholicos of All Armenians: May the Lord grant comfort to our mothers, sisters who passed through hardships of war

The role of a woman is irreplaceable in the strength of the family, in educating our children with Christian values and patriotic traditions. The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, noted this in his message addressed to Armenian women on International Women’s Day, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Women are the embodiment of selfless devotion, love and tenderness in our lives.

In these difficult post-war days, when our country continues to be stormed by internal and external challenges, we have confidence that our people will once again pass the path of their cross towards a victorious resurrection.

Dear mothers and sisters, we wish that you meet this holiday of reverence with hope and comfort.

We pray that the Lord will grant the comfort of the Holy Spirit to our mothers and sisters who have passed through the hardships of war, as well as strength and vigor to all our people to build the bright and prosperous life of the homeland with willing love.

May Heavenly God keep and protect you all, under His Caring Holy Right Hand and with His blessings, grant vibrant and peaceful years filled with happiness, as well as new bright accomplishments, today and forever. Amen,” the Catholicos’ message also reads in particular.