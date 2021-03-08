As many as 124 officers of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army have extended their support to Colonel General Onik Gasparyan, the chief of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Armenia, urging the political authorities to end the process of terminating his official authority.

March 8, 2021, 11:03 Artsakh army officers extend support to Armenian army chief

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We, the undersigned servicemen who participated in the second Artsakh war,

“Maintaining the principle of neutrality,

“Having in mind the existing non-stable situation,

“Hereby submit our request and motion for Colonel General Onik Gasparyan to continue his dedicated service to the fatherland in the capacity of the chief of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Armenia,” as Tert.am reports, their statement released on Sunday night reads.