The Israeli military is updating plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites and is prepared to act independently, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Fox News.

March 5, 2021, 17:44 Israel will Defend Itself if world Fails to Stall Iran’s Nuclear Plans: Benny Gantz

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Israel has identified numerous targets inside Iran that would hurt its ability to develop a nuclear bomb.

"If the world stops them before, it's very much good. But if not, we must stand independently and we must defend ourselves by ourselves," Gantz said in his first sit-down interview with an American outlet.