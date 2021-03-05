Artsakhpress

Ombudsman releases evidence on Azeri sporadic gunfire in immediate vicinity of Armenian villages

Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan released evidence that Azerbaijani armed forces continue opening gunfire in the immediate vicinity of the peaceful settlements in the Syunik Province.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  Tatoyan presented footage showing Azerbaijani servicemen firing what appears to be sporadic, celebratory gunfire using live ammunition near the border villages of Agarak and Yeghvard at daytime.

“We also have other evidence proving that Azerbaijani armed forces are firing shots,” he said.


     

Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan released evidence that Azerbaijani armed forces continue opening gunfire in the immediate vicinity of the peaceful settlements in the Syunik Province.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

Remains of two fallen soldiers handed over to Artsakh’s Service of Emergency Situations

Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found no casualties of the 2020 war or missing soldiers during their operations in former combat zones in southern regions on Thursday.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

