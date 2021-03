442 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases is 173,749.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 7 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 3215.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 822.

As of March 5 the number of active cases stood at 5249.