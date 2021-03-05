Remains of two fallen soldiers handed over to Artsakh’s Service of Emergency Situations

Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found no casualties of the 2020 war or missing soldiers during their operations in former combat zones in southern regions on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: However, according to preliminary data, the remains of two fallen servicemen were transferred to the aforesaid service from the assembly station of a military unit in the Martakert region. Their identities will be determined after the forensic medical examination.

Two days ago, the remains of another soldier were transferred from the same place.

During the recent Artsakh war, this area was targeted and set on fire by an adversary missile.

The search continues in Hadrut and Varanda (Fizuli) regions today.

Since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,488 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been found during the search operations.