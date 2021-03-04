Turkey to host subsequent Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reports that it has hosted a meeting with servicemen of the Azerbaijani army who have come to Isparta to hold six-week command-staff military exercises.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We continue to work with Azerbaijan under the principle of “one nation, two states”. We greeted the servicemen of the heroic Azerbaijani army who have arrived in Isparta to hold six-week military exercises,” as news.am reports, the press release of the Turkish Ministry of Defense reads.