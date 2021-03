A cultural event entitled "Through Art to Peace" was organized in Stepanakert Art Gallery.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the gallery Yelena Dadayan thanked the attendees of the event, underscoring the importance of holding such events.

In her speech, Yelena Dadayan noted that after the recent war it is very difficult to overcome the difficult situation but culture gives that opportunity.

Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Igor Yakushev, who is also a musician, was also present at the event. In his speech he noted that during the short cooperation he managed to witness the cultural activity of Artsakh.

"Frankly, I was surprised by the musical educational level of local musicians, teachers and students," he said.

The event was attended by students and the teachers of Stepanakert Komitas Music School, Stepanakert Children and Youth Creative Center, the Artsakh State Choir and the Sayat Nova Music College.