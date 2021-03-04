Russian peacekeepers continue to destroy explosives devices in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on the destruction of explosive objects found in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Over the current day, at a special training ground in Ballidzha, Russian servicemen have destroyed 128 explosive objects, including mines and artillery shells of various calibers. Destruction is carried out by the method of detonation with the provision of all necessary safety measures during blasting operations.

Every day, about 10 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are involved in the work on the disposal of explosive devices.