Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan files lawsuit to be reinstated as first deputy chief of general staff

The former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan has filed a lawsuit to the administrative court requesting to invalidate the presidential decree that relieved him from duties.
In the response to the urgent written question sent to the European Commission by the Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Loucas Fourlas (Cyprus, EPP), the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell states on behalf of the European Commission that the latter deplores the damages caused to the Shushi Ghazanchetsots Cathedral by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) said in a news release.
Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian met today with the Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today signed a decree on dismissing Ashot Bakhshiyan from the...
Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has again rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to...
On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic...
The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen...
On March 2, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyann introduced newly appointed Head of the President’s...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...
According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 491 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 173,307.
Facebook (FB) said it plans to lift a moratorium on US political advertising this Thursday, ending a...
Artsakh search and rescue teams did not find any remains of war casualties in the southern direction...
The SpaceX company has managed to land one of its Starship prototypes at the end of a high-altitude test...
International Azerbaijani-language media outlets have begun to react to the statements of Armenia’s...
On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia...
Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan will continue serving as the chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff...
Three search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations on Wednesday are carrying...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...
The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...
In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
