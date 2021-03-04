US Lawmakers Cancel March 4 Meeting over Capitol Attack Threat

US House of Representatives cancelled the hearing scheduled for March 4 after receiving a law enforcement warning about possible preparation of an attack on the Capitol, TASS reports.

Plans for the Senate meeting remain in effects.

Earlier, the Capitol police announced that it was tipped that an unidentified armed group possibly prepares an attempt to breach the US Congress territory.

On January 6, several thousand supporters of ex-president Donald Trump gathered in Washington for a rally; they broke inside the Congress and attempted to prevent the approval of November 3 presidential elections outcome. The police shot a female protester during the riots. Besides, three more separate deaths were registered and classified as medical emergencies. A Capitol police officer also died during the event.

Following the protests, metal barriers were installed around the Capitol complex. The complex is now guarded by the US National Guard troops.

Concerns over the March 4 hearing stem from the fact that this day was a presidential inauguration day until 1933. Some speculated that people who disagree with the election outcome may gather near the Capitol once again that day.