Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 491 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 173,307.

March 4, 2021, 10:48 491 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of recoveries reached 164,085 (179 in the last 24 hours).

Six more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,208 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 820 now.

As of today the number of active cases stood at 5194.