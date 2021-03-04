Facebook to lift ban on political advertising

Facebook (FB) said it plans to lift a moratorium on US political advertising this Thursday, ending a ban that had been in place since the November elections, CNN reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The move is thought to reopen the door to ads on Facebook by political campaigns as well as issue advertisers. It follows what Facebook said was "a lot of feedback" on its approach to political advertising. The company also signaled that there could be "changes" to its policies.

"We've heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle," Facebook said in an update to a previous blog post on Wednesday. "As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited."

Google (GOOGL) also lifted its similar ban on political advertising last week. The company had previously designated the 2020 election as a sensitive event, but had lifted the policy in December. Google then re-imposed the policy on January 14 following the violence at the Capitol.