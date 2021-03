Artsakh search and rescue teams did not find any remains of war casualties in the southern direction of Artsakh during the recent search operation, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: 3 search and rescue detachments continue the search operations in Jrakan, Hadrut and the southern parts of Kashatagh.