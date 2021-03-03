Rockets Hit Iraq's Ain al-Asad Air Base Hosting US Troops

At least 10 rockets have landed at Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, according to the Iraqi military and the US-led coalition forces, al-Jazeera reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The rockets struck the airbase, which hosts US, coalition and Iraqi forces, at 7:20am local time (04:20 GMT), Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led coalition forces in the country, said on Wednesday on Twitter.

The attack caused no significant losses, Iraqi’s military said without going into further detail.