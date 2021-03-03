Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian met today with the Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan, the Staff of the President of Armenia reports.

March 3, 2021, 16:04 Armenia’s President Meets Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors particularly touched upon the current tense situation with regard to the recent events and mentioned that the country’s security and stability are of primary importance, regardless of the decisions that may be made in this regard.

President Sarkissian noted that the Armed Forces must always be under the limelight of everyone and he will keep in focus the army and its issues.