The Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Chairperson Ismail Demir confirmed on Wednesday that Ankara continues to consider the possibility of acquiring a second batch of Russia's S-400 missiles, despite the pressure exerted by the United States.

March 3, 2021, 14:59 Ankara considering possibility of acquiring new batch of Russia's S-400s

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Demir, Turkey has not yet noticed any consequences after the US imposed sanctions over their first purchase, TASS reported.