Military

Armenia army general staff issues new statement

Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan will continue serving as the chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff until the expiration of an 8-day period, the General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Armen Sarkissian refused to sign a decree drafted by the prime minister to sack Onik Gasparyan for a second time on Tuesday. In a separate application, he asked the Constitutional Court to determine the compliance of the law of November 15, 2017 “On Military Service and Status of Military Servant” with the Constitution. But the decree was said to automatically enter into force in three days' time under the law, Panorama.am reports.

The statement shared by spokesman of the General Staff Samvel Asatryan said the president acted exclusively in line with the Constitution.

“Under Article 168 of the Constitution, the Constitutional Court is not entitled to determine the compliance of the draft presidential decree with the Constitution or resolve the issue of the dismissal of the General Staff chief; that is, the president may apply to the Constitutional Court with a request to determine the compliance of the law of November 15, 2017 “On Military Service and Status of Military Servant” with the Constitution exclusively as the legal basis of the draft decree, and not in connections with its specific article or part of the law.

“The deadline for applying to the Constitutional Court is not defined at all by Article 139 (Part 2) of the Constitution and the related part. The deadline for the relevant terms is set by Part 3 of Article 35.1 of the law – 8 days after the return of the draft decree (grounds for dismissal, Part 3 of Article 40 of the law refers to the procedure of appointment).

“According to the statement, the president acted and expressed his intention to act exclusively in line with the Constitution.

“Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan will continue his service to the homeland and the people and remains the supreme military commander of the Armed Forces until the expiration of the 8-day term (after the president applies to the Constitutional Court, other deadlines come into force)," the statement reads. 


     

Politics

Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today signed a decree on dismissing Ashot Bakhshiyan from the position of Minister of Economy and Agriculture based on his resignation letter.

Armenia President decides to not sign draft decree on dismissing army's general staff chief

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has again rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to...

Artsakh NA committee holds hearings on making Russian an official language

On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic...

Armenia opposition faction leader visits Armen Sarkissian

The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen...

Artsakh President introduces newly appointed head of Verification Service

On March 2, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyann introduced newly appointed Head of the President’s...

Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskandars

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian...

Working group on Karabakh to hold a meeting on March 1

The fourth meeting of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Society

International Azerbaijani-language media outlets start reacting to Armenian ombudsman’s statements

International Azerbaijani-language media outlets have begun to react to the statements of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan that the border process in Syunik Province violates the rights of residents. These statements refer to the assertions of impermissibility of the presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces, signs and flags in Syunik, Tatoyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

About 30 pilgrims from Nagorno-Karabakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers visited the Christian monastery of Amaras

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia...

Armenia President and Prime Minister meet

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s...

UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international...

282 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh help resume operation of Lachin hydroelectric power plant

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...

Military

Artsakh emergency service: Search for missing soldiers continue

Three search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations on Wednesday are carrying...

Stable operative-tactical situation maintained on Armenia state border, no incidents recorded

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh resumes search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and missing soldiers

The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and...

Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...

Aliyev says Armenia did not use Iskander

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression...

Erdogan tells Macron they can contribute to peace and stability from Europe to the Caucasus
Pope Francis Warns Mankind Will Face a Second Great Flood
Russia MFA: US administration has launched hostile anti-Russian attack
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Golden Globes winners are announced

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

Erdogan tells Macron they can contribute to peace and stability from Europe to the Caucasus

Pope Francis Warns Mankind Will Face a Second Great Flood

Russia MFA: US administration has launched hostile anti-Russian attack

Biden vows enough coronavirus vaccine for all US adults by end of May

