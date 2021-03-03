International Azerbaijani-language media outlets have begun to react to the statements of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan that the border process in Syunik Province violates the rights of residents. These statements refer to the assertions of impermissibility of the presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces, signs and flags in Syunik, Tatoyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

March 3, 2021, 13:26 International Azerbaijani-language media outlets start reacting to Armenian ombudsman’s statements

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The BBC Azerbaijani Service, in response to the Armenian Ombudsman’s statement, has reported that the Azerbaijani authorities have not responded to that "accusation". By so opining, an attempt is made to characterize the Ombudsman’s statements that the rights of the border residents of Syunik region were violated or endangered due to the border-related process as unsubstantiated or baseless,” he said, sharing the link of the report.

“The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia once again firmly states that the process related to the borders with Azerbaijan in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia is not based on the rule of law and contradicts the principles of international law.

“The main logic remains the same: the border demarcation process can not disrupt the normal living conditions of border residents, nor can it violate their rights. The issue here is not only human rights to houses and land, but also to water resources, livelihoods, and so on.

“All possible damages or injuries that a person or a person engaged in business can suffer must also be calculated. All of this should also be the subject of international negotiations and discussions.

“There can be no conditions for a person that justify the disruption of one’s normal life in his/her own permanent residence simply because a person’s rights have not been taken into account due to some border process,” Tatoyan said.