After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni region of Artsakh came under Azerbaijani control.

March 3, 2021, 13:10 Over 15,000 hectares of arable land in Artsakh’s Martuni came under Azerbaijan control

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Before the war, about 22,000 hectares of arable land in the region were being cultivated. Currently, 308.29 hectares of vineyards, 230 hectares of pomegranate orchards and 62.27 hectares of fruit gardens are under the control of the enemy," said the agriculture department of the Martuni regional administration.

As a result of shelling during the recent war, 578 cattle, 872 small cattle, and 820 pigs died, as well as 792 cattle and 565 small cattle went missing in the Martuni region.

According to the preliminary data provided by the heads of various communities of the Martuni region, 15 combine harvesters, 105 tractors, and more than 100 other agricultural equipments have fallen under the control of Azerbaijan.