Economy

Over 15,000 hectares of arable land in Artsakh’s Martuni came under Azerbaijan control

After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni region of Artsakh came under Azerbaijani control.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Before the war, about 22,000 hectares of arable land in the region were being cultivated. Currently, 308.29 hectares of vineyards, 230 hectares of pomegranate orchards and 62.27 hectares of fruit gardens are under the control of the enemy," said the agriculture department of the Martuni regional administration.

As a result of shelling during the recent war, 578 cattle, 872 small cattle, and 820 pigs died, as well as 792 cattle and 565 small cattle went missing in the Martuni region.

According to the preliminary data provided by the heads of various communities of the Martuni region, 15 combine harvesters, 105 tractors, and more than 100 other agricultural equipments have fallen under the control of Azerbaijan.


     

Politics

Armenia’s President Meets Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian met today with the Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan, the Staff of the President of Armenia reports.

Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today signed a decree on dismissing Ashot Bakhshiyan from the...

Armenia President decides to not sign draft decree on dismissing army's general staff chief

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has again rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to...

Artsakh NA committee holds hearings on making Russian an official language

On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic...

Armenia opposition faction leader visits Armen Sarkissian

The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen...

Artsakh President introduces newly appointed head of Verification Service

On March 2, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyann introduced newly appointed Head of the President’s...

Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskandars

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Society

International Azerbaijani-language media outlets start reacting to Armenian ombudsman’s statements

International Azerbaijani-language media outlets have begun to react to the statements of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan that the border process in Syunik Province violates the rights of residents. These statements refer to the assertions of impermissibility of the presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces, signs and flags in Syunik, Tatoyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

About 30 pilgrims from Nagorno-Karabakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers visited the Christian monastery of Amaras

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia...

Armenia President and Prime Minister meet

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s...

UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international...

282 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh help resume operation of Lachin hydroelectric power plant

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...

Military

Armenia army general staff issues new statement

Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan will continue serving as the chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff until the expiration of an 8-day period, the General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Artsakh emergency service: Search for missing soldiers continue

Three search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations on Wednesday are carrying...

Stable operative-tactical situation maintained on Armenia state border, no incidents recorded

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh resumes search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and missing soldiers

The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and...

Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...

Aliyev says Armenia did not use Iskander

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
Videos

Culture

Golden Globes winners are announced

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

Ankara considering possibility of acquiring new batch of Russia's S-400s

Erdogan tells Macron they can contribute to peace and stability from Europe to the Caucasus

Pope Francis Warns Mankind Will Face a Second Great Flood

Russia MFA: US administration has launched hostile anti-Russian attack

