Biden vows enough coronavirus vaccine for all US adults by end of May

President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings, AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden also announced Tuesday that drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine, likening the partnership between the two drug companies to the spirit of national cooperation during World War II.

“We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,” Biden said.

Despite the stepped-up pace of vaccine production, the work of inoculating Americans could extend well into the summer, officials said, depending both on the government’s capacity to deliver doses and Americans’ willingness to roll up their sleeves.

Biden’s announcements quickly raised expectations for when the nation could safely emerge from the pandemic with the promise of speedier vaccinations, but even as he expressed optimism, Biden quickly tempered the outlook for a return to life as it was before the virus hit.

“I’ve been cautioned not to give an answer to that because we don’t know for sure,” Biden said, before saying his hope for a return to normal was sometime before “this time next year.”

As Biden spoke, states across the country were moving to relax virus-related restrictions. This despite the objections of the White House and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who have warned against any relaxation of virus protocols until more Americans are vaccinated.


     

Politics

Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today signed a decree on dismissing Ashot Bakhshiyan from the position of Minister of Economy and Agriculture based on his resignation letter.

Armenia President decides to not sign draft decree on dismissing army's general staff chief

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has again rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to...

Artsakh NA committee holds hearings on making Russian an official language

On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic...

Armenia opposition faction leader visits Armen Sarkissian

The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen...

Artsakh President introduces newly appointed head of Verification Service

On March 2, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyann introduced newly appointed Head of the President’s...

Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskandars

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian...

Working group on Karabakh to hold a meeting on March 1

The fourth meeting of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Society

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

About 30 pilgrims from Nagorno-Karabakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers visited the Christian monastery of Amaras

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia...

Armenia President and Prime Minister meet

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s...

UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international...

282 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh help resume operation of Lachin hydroelectric power plant

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Military

Stable operative-tactical situation maintained on Armenia state border, no incidents recorded

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight March 1-2, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports.

Artsakh resumes search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and missing soldiers

The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and...

Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...

Aliyev says Armenia did not use Iskander

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression...

Armenia’s Defense Ministry denies reports of provocations on Nakhichevan border

The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried...

Nikol Pashinyan fires Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

Biden vows enough coronavirus vaccine for all US adults by end of May
Georgia FM to visit Turkey
Stable operative-tactical situation maintained on Armenia state border, no incidents recorded
Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister
Armenia President decides to not sign draft decree on dismissing army's general staff chief
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
Videos

Culture

Golden Globes winners are announced

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

Georgia FM to visit Turkey

Rare Winston Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie smashes auction record

Pentagon announces $125 million security assistance package for Ukraine

