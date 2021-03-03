Erdogan tells Macron they can contribute to peace and stability from Europe to the Caucasus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French President Emmanuel Macron that cooperation between the two countries has “very serious potential” as the NATO members work to normalise ties after bitter disputes last year, Al Jazeera reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday Erdogan told Macron in a video call that dialogue between leaders has always played an important role in relations.

“As two strong NATO allies, we can make significant contributions to peace, stability, and peace efforts in a wide geography – from Europe to the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa,” Erdogan said, as quoted by the source.

Erdogan said the two nations can take joint steps to fight “terrorism”, stressing it threatens both countries and their people. “We hope Turkey and France can act in solidarity on all these issues,” he said.