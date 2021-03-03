Three search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations on Wednesday are carrying out operations in the Hadrut region and southern part of Kashatagh region beyond Artsakh’s control to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action, the service said.

March 3, 2021, 10:13 Artsakh emergency service: Search for missing soldiers continue

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 1,486 bodies have been found so far as a result of the search operations ever since the ceasefire in November 2020.