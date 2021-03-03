Georgia FM to visit Turkey

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani on Wednesday will pay a visit to Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, news.am reports, citing Georgia-Online.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today signed a decree on dismissing Ashot Bakhshiyan from the position of Minister of Economy and Agriculture based on his resignation letter.
Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has again rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to...
On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic...
The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen...
On March 2, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyann introduced newly appointed Head of the President’s...
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian...
The fourth meeting of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...
According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia...
President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s...
The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international...
As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight March 1-2, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports.
The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...
In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression...
The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
