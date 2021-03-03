Georgia FM to visit Turkey

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani on Wednesday will pay a visit to Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, news.am reports, citing Georgia-Online.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit, they will discuss opportunities for further expansion of bilateral relations, and exchange views on current regional issues.

A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia was scheduled for February 18, but it was postponed on the same day due to the resignation of the Georgian government.