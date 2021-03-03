Pope Francis has warned that mankind is facing a second great flood caused by climate change unless leaders act to fix corruption and injustice, The Daily Mail reports.

March 3, 2021, 12:19 Pope Francis Warns Mankind Will Face a Second Great Flood

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 84-year-old said that, in the story of the great flood in the Bible, God used his wrath to punish injustice and 'clean up' the world.

He then added that humanity is facing another 'great deluge, perhaps due to a rise in temperature and the melting of glaciers.

'[That is] what will happen now if we continue on the same path,' he said, also urging world leaders towards 'prudence', saying it is the role of governments to 'stop and think' before acting rashly.

He also calls for patience in faith, saying that it is a natural part of belief for Christians to have doubts in their faith and in God.