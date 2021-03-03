Artsakhpress

International

Russia MFA: US administration has launched hostile anti-Russian attack

The US administration has launched a hostile anti-Russian attack, announcing, in a duet with the European Union, the next measures of sanctions to "punish Moscow." This is stated in a commentary of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “Tangled in its own internal problems, the White House is once again trying to cultivate the image of an external enemy. We have repeatedly commented on this American policy, which lacks logic and meaning and only further worsens the bilateral relations, which Washington has already led to a complete freeze.

It is absurd when A. Navalny’s alleged provocation premeditated ‘poisoning’ with some ‘military chemical substances is declared as the reason for imposing sanctions [on Russia]. All this is just an excuse for continuous open interference in our internal affairs. We do not intend to put up with this. We will respond on the basis of reciprocity, but it does not have to be symmetrical.

We assume that the US administration does not realize that times have changed long ago, and that attempts at violence in modern geopolitical realities are ineffective for those who cannot give them up. Instead of embarking on a new path of conflict, the United States would be better off worrying about the honest fulfillment of its obligations, such as the destruction of chemical weapons, which Russia simply does not have since 2017.

It is probably difficult for partners in the United States to understand the illusion of their own exclusivity and come to terms with it. The calculations of imposing something on Russia through sanctions or other pressure have failed in the past and are still failing. If the United States is not ready for an equal dialogue on reasonable grounds, that is its choice. Regardless of American ‘sanctions bias,’ we [Russia] will continue to consistently and resolutely defend our national interests by rejecting any aggression. We urge colleagues not to play with fire.

Washington, being a serial violator of international treaties and agreements in the field of arms control and non-proliferation, is essentially deprived of the moral right to ‘give advice’ of others," Zakharova’s commentary also reads.


     

Politics

Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today signed a decree on dismissing Ashot Bakhshiyan from the position of Minister of Economy and Agriculture based on his resignation letter.

Armenia President decides to not sign draft decree on dismissing army's general staff chief

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has again rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to...

Artsakh NA committee holds hearings on making Russian an official language

On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic...

Armenia opposition faction leader visits Armen Sarkissian

The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen...

Artsakh President introduces newly appointed head of Verification Service

On March 2, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyann introduced newly appointed Head of the President’s...

Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskandars

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian...

Working group on Karabakh to hold a meeting on March 1

The fourth meeting of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Society

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

About 30 pilgrims from Nagorno-Karabakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers visited the Christian monastery of Amaras

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia...

Armenia President and Prime Minister meet

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s...

UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international...

282 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh help resume operation of Lachin hydroelectric power plant

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Military

Artsakh emergency service: Search for missing soldiers continue

Three search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations on Wednesday are carrying out operations in the Hadrut region and southern part of Kashatagh region beyond Artsakh’s control to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action, the service said.

Stable operative-tactical situation maintained on Armenia state border, no incidents recorded

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Artsakh resumes search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and missing soldiers

The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and...

Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...

Aliyev says Armenia did not use Iskander

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression...

Armenia’s Defense Ministry denies reports of provocations on Nakhichevan border

The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Golden Globes winners are announced

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

Pope Francis Warns Mankind Will Face a Second Great Flood

Russia MFA: US administration has launched hostile anti-Russian attack

Biden vows enough coronavirus vaccine for all US adults by end of May

Georgia FM to visit Turkey

