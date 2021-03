President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today signed a decree on dismissing Ashot Bakhshiyan from the position of Minister of Economy and Agriculture based on his resignation letter.

March 2, 2021, 17:19 Artsakh has new economy and agriculture minister

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: By another presidential decree, Harutyunyan appointed Armen Tovmasyan Minister of Economy and Agriculture.