Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has again rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to dismiss Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

March 2, 2021, 16:04 Armenia President decides to not sign draft decree on dismissing army's general staff chief

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on Tuesday, the president said he attaches importance to the urgent settlement of the political crisis created over the issue of Onik Gasparyan’s dismissal.

“For that purpose meetings were held with the prime minister, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan and the military’s top brass. The prime minister’s arguments for not accepting the president’s objections to the draft decree on the dismissal were also examined. It is obvious that the current situation is the result of the existing disagreements, sometimes with highly personalized approaches, among the political and military figures during the war and in the post-war period,” the statement reads.

The President of Armenia has decided to not sign the draft decree. Simultaneously, governed by the Constitution, the President of Armenia will apply to the Constitutional Court with the request to determine compliance of the Law of Armenia of November 15, 2017 on Military Service and Status of Servicemen with the Constitution.