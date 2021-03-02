Artsakh NA committee holds hearings on making Russian an official language

On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly organized parliamentary hearings on the draft law "On Making Amendments to the Law on Language.''

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The hearings were chaired by Aram Harutyunyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly. Co-authors of the bill Gagik Baghunts, the leader of the "United Homeland" faction and Metakse Hakobyan, the member of the "Justice" faction of Artsakh, made related reports.

The matter is with respect to making Russian an official language in Artsakh.

During the exchange of views, suggestions were made to make the wording of this bill clearer, more concrete and with convincing arguments, and to present understandable and comprehensible justifications to the public in this regard