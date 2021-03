The leader of the Bright Armenia (LHK) opposition party Edmon Marukyan says he visited President Armen Sarkissian.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed the paths to solve the current domestic political crisis, snap parliamentary elections and the possible constitutional amendments.