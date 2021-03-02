Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Rare Winston Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie smashes auction record

A rare Winston Churchill painting that was gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II and eventually made its way into actor Angelina Jolie's collection has become the most expensive painting by the former British prime minister to sell at auction, fetching nearly £8.3 million ($11.5 million) after fees, CNN reports.

Rare Winston Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie smashes auction record

Rare Winston Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie smashes auction record

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The work, "Tower of Koutoubia Mosque," was sold March 1 by the Jolie Family Collection and features the long shadows and warm tones of a sunset in Marrakech, Morroco -- a favorite subject of Churchill's to paint.

"Churchill first visited Morocco in 1935 where he fell in love with the quality of light there," said Nick Orchard, head of modern British art at Christie's in London, where the auction took place. "He felt that his paintings of the country were among his best."

The sale more than tripled its high estimate of £2.5 million ($3.5 million). Churchill's previous record was £1.7 million ($2.7 million) in 2014 at Sotheby's London.

According to a source with knowledge of sale, actor Brad Pitt bought Churchill's sunset scene as a gift to Jolie in 2011. The couple separated in 2016 after two years of marriage.

"Tower of Koutoubia Mosque" is the only painting that Churchill made between 1939 and 1945, during World War II.

In January of 1943, after jointly attending the Casablanca Conference in Morroco to strategize against Nazi Germany, Churchill convinced Roosevelt to join him in nearby Marrakech and watch the sun drop behind the Atlas Mountains. Their brief sojourn together was memorialized by the painting, which Churchill created the very next day following Roosevelt's departure. After the conference, the two leaders demanded "unconditional surrender" from Germany, Italy and Japan -- a historic declaration that had a far-reaching impact on the war.


     

Politics

Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskandars

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan’s statement regarding the Iskander missile systems.

All news from section

Working group on Karabakh to hold a meeting on March 1

The fourth meeting of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh...

President Sarkissian calls for tolerance and solidarity

President Armen Sarkissian paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the 2008 March 1 unrest. His...

The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international law. Ombudsman

The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international...

Artsakh Presidential Chief of Staff comments on Aliyev's statements about the captives, the Artsakh status and the entry of foreigners

Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.

EU calls for exchaning POWs ‘in line with November 9 statement’

The European Union considers it necessary to respect the international law and fully implement the privision...

Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

Turkey on Friday slammed a decision by the Dutch House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian Genocide...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

All news from section

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Society

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

All news from section

Armenia President and Prime Minister meet

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s...

UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international...

282 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh help resume operation of Lachin hydroelectric power plant

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts ‘linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia’

Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and...

Military

Artsakh resumes search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and missing soldiers

The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and the missing soldiers.

All news from section

Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...

Aliyev says Armenia did not use Iskander

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression...

Armenia’s Defense Ministry denies reports of provocations on Nakhichevan border

The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried...

Nikol Pashinyan fires Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

Armenian Armed Forces General Staff demands resignation of Pashinyan Administration

The top brass of the Armenian military is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Rare Winston Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie smashes auction record
Pentagon announces $125 million security assistance package for Ukraine
World oil prices dropping
Boeing to base US air force prototype on Australian pilotless combat jet
Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Golden Globes winners are announced

All news from section

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

All news from section

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

Rare Winston Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie smashes auction record

All news from section

Pentagon announces $125 million security assistance package for Ukraine

Boeing to base US air force prototype on Australian pilotless combat jet

170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

Most Read

month

week

day

Search