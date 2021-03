On March 2, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyann introduced newly appointed Head of the President’s Verification Service Mher Abrahamyan to the staff, the Presidential Office reports.

March 2, 2021, 13:58 Artsakh President introduces newly appointed head of Verification Service

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, Arayik Harutyunyan stated that the Service needs to be the first to respond to issues of public concern and public moods.